Riverside Fire Department, ODH announce ‘mobile vaccine team’

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Fire Department is collaborating with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County in an effort to bring Pfizer’s COVID booster shot to residents.

The department said in a statement that eligible community members can request to have a Riverside paramedic and a public health employee sent to their home and administer the Pfizer booster shot.

The first day the Riverside Fire Department plans to offer this mobile vaccine clinic is Wednesday, Oct. 6, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The department plans to offer future dates and will provide an update once the next one is determined.

This “mobile vaccine team” is scheduling on a first come, first serve basis. Residents can contact the fire department at fire@riversideoh.gov or by calling 937-233-6265. The department can also be reached via the city’s Facebook page.