RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A local family is displaced after a fire broke out in Riverside.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were called to Canova Lane, Riverside dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they were battling the fire for about two hours.

The Riverside fire chief gave 2 NEWS at the scene an update. According to the fire chief, the cause of the fire is currently not yet determined.

“We arrived and we found a working fire,” the fire chief said. “The fire appears to have started in the wall between the basement and the first floor. The cause is undetermined at this point.”

Residents that lived inside of the home made it out safely. Injuries had not been reported.

To assist the family, the Red Cross was called.

Riverside says the fire remains under investigation.