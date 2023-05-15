DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been found dead after a Riverside home caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to Riverside Fire Chief Brian Taylor, firefighters responded to the 400 block of Towanda Circle on reports of a house fire around 1:40 p.m.. Reports said that two people, a man and a woman may have been trapped inside.

While crews tackled the fire, they found the home to be ‘high content,’ or filled with belongings that made both rescue and extinguishing the blaze difficult. A firefighter was lost inside the home at one point, prompting a mayday call, but they were found unharmed.

Crews found a man injured inside the home. He was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

The fire was mostly extinguished before 3:30 p.m., but pockets of fire flared up as firefighters continue to search the home and move debris.

“The fire hides in certain areas and, you know, when we start removing debris, that fire gets air and there it is,” Taylor explained.

Around 4:10 p.m., fire crews announced that the woman was found dead in the basement of the home. Taylor said the basement was filled floor to ceiling with stuff, making finding the woman difficult.