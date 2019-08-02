Riverside cruiser hit, officer injured

A teen is seriously injured after being hit by an SUV Saturday night.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Riverside police officer was taken to the hospital after a car intentionally crashed into the cruiser.

The incident began just before 9 pm Thursday when the cruiser was rammed on Valencia Street in Riverside before a short chase ended on Hillstone Place.

According to Riverside Police, the driver intentionally hit the cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

A male driver of the car ran from the scene but was caught shortly thereafter. He and a woman passenger were arrested. Riverside Police plan on filing charges on Friday.

