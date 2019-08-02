Riverside cruiser hit, officer injured

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic.jpg

A teen is seriously injured after being hit by an SUV Saturday night.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Riverside police officer was taken to the hospital after a car intentionally crashed into the cruiser.

The incident began just before 9 pm Thursday when the cruiser was rammed on Valencia Street in Riverside before a short chase ended on Hillstone Place.

According to Riverside Police, the driver intentionally hit the cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

A male driver of the car ran from the scene but was caught shortly thereafter. He and a woman passenger were arrested. Riverside Police plan on filing charges on Friday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS