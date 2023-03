DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city council in Riverside is voting on a plan to prohibit parking in front of mailboxes.

Postal workers have experienced issues where they are unable to access mailboxes due to vehicles blocking them.

The proposed plan would solve this by making parking within 10 feet of another property owner’s mailbox illegal between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Franklin and Beavercreek have passed similar bans. Riverside city council is voting on this issue at their Thursday night meeting.