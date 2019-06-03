City of Riverside begins debris removal

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) - The city of Riverside's Service Department is beginning roadside debris removal after two tornadoes touched down in city limits last Monday and caused widespread damage.

In a release from the city, they are asking residents to have the limbs and tree bits at the curb of the property, but they do not have to be bundled or cut.

One resident, Judy Buck, said she is still hard at work chopping up all the downed trees at her house, but said there was some unexpected help Sunday afternoon.

"My husband and I saw people out here dragging limbs out of my yard and I went out and talked to them, and they were from a Nazarene church in Lebanon," said Buck. "They had a group together who were here doing a cleanup."

Buck lives on one of Riverside's hardest hit streets, and said she is thankful it was mostly just downed trees because a tree removal company told her if it were not for her large trees, her roof would have blown off.

"Tuesday morning when we saw what was going on, I just burst into tears," said Buck.

Monday morning, the city began sending crews out beginning to clean up what's left by the roadside.

"We've laid aside our daily duties to go out and help our residents," said the Operations Manager for Riverside Public Works, Jay Keaton. "We have just six or seven guys here in the city of Riverside at any one given time, and one backhoe and three or four dump trucks."

But Keaton said they have employed help from Huber Heights and Fairborn, and that they will go as long as needed.

"We can't tell them how much we appreciate that enough," said Keaton.

Keaton said this debris removal is only for limbs and tree debris, and that they are talking with the city's trash hauler in the coming days to devise a plan for other debris removal.

Keaton said they appreciate the residents' patience as they make their way through the city collecting debris, and said this is the first round of clean up that will take place.

Additional pickups will take place on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.

Right now, clean-ups will be done on a week by week basis until larger than normal amounts of debris are eliminated.

If you need assistance with getting tree debris to the curb you can contact Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center at 937-224-8936.

