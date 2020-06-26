Riverside 6-year-old honors first responders with pop-up concession stand

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A young Riverside resident is giving back to first responders one sweet treat at a time, in response to the heated interactions happening across the country. Brandye Russell, said her 6-year-old daughter, Pyper, noticed rising tensions in the news, particularly between police and civilians. She said Pyper wanted to do something to restore peace in her community, so she decided to make a pop-up snack stand for police and other first responders right in their driveway.

“With everything bad going on, she’s like, ‘I don’t understand mom, I don’t understand. She’s like, ‘Let’s put a smile on their face.'”

Pyper’s Snack Shack opened Friday at 12:30pm, where she and her family offered free candy, snacks, and snowcones to first-responders who stopped by throughout the day. Brandye said her daughter spent her own money to purchase the items, which will be available to local law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs every day for the next week.

Brandye says while she has always taught Pyper to honor elders and local leaders, she’s also raising her daughter to respect everyone, regardless of their race or background.

“With all the racism, we don’t have that, not in our hearts, not here. That don’t exist. Everybody bleeds the same color. And she’ll tell you, ‘I don’t understand.’ They’re like your brothers and sisters, and that’s very true. Just like the police department and firefighters. They’re part of your family.”

Next Saturday, Pyper will be at the corner of Kitridge and Brant from 1pm until everything is gone to recognize fire, police, and emergency medical personnel in the area.