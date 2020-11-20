RiverScape MetroPark delays opening of ice rink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks is delaying the opening of RiverScape MetroPark’s ice rink due to the stay-at-home advisory issued by Montgomery County Public Health.

“MetroParks is disappointed that the tradition of opening the ice rink the day after Thanksgiving will not be able to happen this year,” said Becky Benná, executive director of Five Rivers MetroParks.

MetroParks officials said in an email that the ice rink will remain closed until further notice. Due to the suddenness of the advisory, guardrails and other infrastructure will be visible at the park.

“We will continue to monitor the health emergency orders and advisories, and work with Montgomery County Public Health Department to determine if opening at a future date is possible,” said Benná.