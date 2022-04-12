MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — River Valley Credit Union set to host Lemonade Day on Saturday, June 18.

The event will provide an opportunity to learn business skills, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork.

“Lemonade Day is a national, fun, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand,” according to the website.







Participates will have a chance to “test-drive” their stands at Dominick Lofino Park in Beavercreek on June 11. This will also allow for participates an opportunity to earn a little extra money and win prizes. Judging will be looking for best tasting, best themed decorated stand, best drink name and presentation, most inspirational story, and more.

All participants will have the opportunity to enter their Lemonade Day results to become the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Winners will receive a bike and an opportunity to compete at the National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year competition in Houston, Texas.

The registration deadline will be June 5. To register for this event, click here. Anyone who would like to sign up to be a mentor, click here.