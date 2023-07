DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans for a new River Valley Credit Union building have been approved in Springboro.

The nearly 2,500 square foot project will replace their current location on Central Avenue.

The new location will be equipped with interactive teller machines for quick and easy deposits and withdrawals, according to a release.

Construction is set to begin in phases in the fall, with the new location grand opening slated for first quarter next year.