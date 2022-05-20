WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new River District has been proposed for the area along the Great Miami River in West Carrollton that will include a new development, a whitewater park and new riverfront housing.

The West Carrollton City Council is scheduled to vote on legislation at the city council meeting Tuesday, May 24, with the intent to begin a major revitalization effort on the river at the I-75 exit for West Carrollton.

The new River District would extend from I-75 to the existing businesses on the east end of West Carrollton, including El Meson and Ele Cake, and will also include the Dillin/Woodard development and the planned construction of a whitewater park along the river.

West Carrollton’s stretch of the Great Miami River is the only location in the area that has a viable pool of water for boating and enough of a vertical drop for competitive kayaking, a canoe channel and river surfing, according to a news release.

Requests and applications for funding have already been submitted. West Carrollton officials expect that much of the whitewater initiative is likely to be funded by grants from Montgomery County, the state and federal entities.