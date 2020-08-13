RITA will collect income taxes for City of Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Xenia announced Wednesday its residents and businesses will receive notices from the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) that beginning on September 1, 2020, RITA will be collecting municipal income taxes for the City of Xenia.

RITA currently collects income taxes for more than 300 municipalities.

The City of Xenia said on its website it made the decision to utilize RITA’s services because of its ability to offer residents and businesses expanded online payment and filing options, and their size allows for more efficient income tax collections that result in cost savings.

The City said this fall RITA will maintain an office inside the City of Xenia’s City Administration Building at 107 E. Main Street.