BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Rising costs have forced the City of Beavercreek to delay several road resurfacing projects planned for this year.

The city sets aside $2.3 million each year for its Street Resurfacing and Curb Replacement Program.

Due to inflation to the cost of supplies and labor, the City of Beavercreek has to cut the number of miles of streets to be repaved by about half.

“We want to perform well for the residents,” Beavercreek City Manger Pete Landrum said. “We want them to be happy with our roads and infrastructure, but delays and things that just cause us to add to the backlog of projects, it’s frustrating for us.”

According to a release from the city, North Fairfield Road by the Fairfield Commons Mall was scheduled to be resurfaced this year. However, the lowest bid for the project came in at $2.3 million, $1 million over the city’s estimated budget.

Landrum said bids this year were 25 percent higher compared to last year. Which means the city estimates they’ll repave 5.67 centerline miles of streets in 2022, when usually they aim to repair around 12 miles.

“If that’s the case that we can only do six, that will be on the path to doing, repaving all the city roads about 40, 45 years is how long it would take us,” Landrum said.

Landrum said the city has to prioritize projects funded by grants and if those projects exceed budget, the city is responsible to cover the additional cost.

The city is also facing setbacks because of the supply chain delaying materials. The project to create McGrath Way by Dunkin Donuts has been postponed to 2023.

As the city deals with delays, Landrum asked residents to be patient.

“If there’s any potholes, anything in the meantime that can be filled, we will do so to make the road as passable as possible,” Landrum said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports they’re also experiencing the cost increase, though no projects have been delayed.

ODOT’s road construction costs rose around 8% over the last three quarters of last year, and asphalt prices were up 27% in January 2022 compared to 2021.