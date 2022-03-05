DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Experts in the Miami Valley weighed in about what’s causing higher prices at the pump and how you can save money by filling up your tank less.

As of Saturday, the national gas price average is $3.92 a gallon, according to AAA. The average gas price in Ohio right now is $3.76, which is what 2 NEWS found at most gas stations around Dayton.

The highest price 2 NEWS found on Saturday was on Wayne Avenue at $3.99.

“I think it’s honestly crazy, like going back to a week ago, I saw $3.79, $3.69, I feel like it’s just going higher and higher every day,” Zach Folts of Dayton said.

One of the cheapest places to fill up was found on Kettering Boulevard at $3.69.

“I just got back in town and I checked GasBuddy and this was the cheapest one by 10 cents anywhere around,” John Baldwin of Kettering said.

Jeff Haymond, economics professor with Cedarville University said the war in Ukraine and inflation are two of the main drivers for the rise in gas prices, as markets try to predict future oil prices.

“What happens is markets are anticipating this may be a while ongoing, and we think that a barrel of oil might be $150 a barrel in six months, so they would like to buy oil today at $100 a barrel and sell it six months from now,” Haymond said. “”Prices are telling us oil and gasoline are scarcer than they were before so, socially we should want people to conserve, and that is exactly what is going to happen, and we’re all incentivized to conserve.”

AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens said things like the spring and summer travel season, refineries switching to summer blends and a shortage of drivers to transport the fuel can also lead to higher prices at the pump.

“Early on in February, we didn’t think we were going to hit anywhere near $4.00, but that possibility is real now, and of course we’ll be monitoring those gas prices so we can help drivers understand what’s happening out there,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens said AAA has some tips to reduce how often you need to fill up:

Make sure your car is running well, tires are properly inflated, air filters are clean.

Take out unnecessary cargo to reduce drag.

Use economy mode if your car has it.

Take advantage of places that offer fuel discounts.

“Also remember it makes no sense to drive 20 miles out of the way to buy cheaper gas,” Hitchens said. “If you’ve driven that 20 miles you’re not saving yourself anything.”

Hitchens said in the past, higher gas prices did not impact people’s travel plans, but AAA will be doing a survey this time around to see if the sudden jump causes more people to stay home.

“I’m probably going to drive anyways, you’ve got a vehicle and I’ve got to work, so I’m going to drive anyway, but probably not as much,” Baldwin said.