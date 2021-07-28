Rise in COVID-19 cases ‘scary’ to Miami Valley small businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been less than two months since all restrictions were lifted off small businesses, and now that cases are rising, Miami Valley business owners say it’s scary.

“I would say it’s a little bit scary because I have employees that depend on me, this is how they pay their bills,” said Anthony Tomas, owner of Taco Street Co.

“We as business owners, we’re trying trying to rebuild from COVID, you know, that just had us all shut down, so the thought of it is scary, I have three stores,” said Tae Winston, a Dayton entrepreneur.

Tae Winston owns three businesses in Dayton, the Entrepreneurs Shoppe, Marketplace and Connection.

Winston said seeing cases climb brings back memories of the shutdown all too soon.

“That would be very bad to try and rebuild, and I don’t think a lot of businesses will make it, I don’t, this second time around, it would be a done-deal,” Winston said.

Anthony Thomas owns Taco Street Co. at the Fairfield Commons Mall in Beavercreek.

He said the rising cases create a lot of uncertainty for business.

“As long as we stay open, but how does it affect the customers? Are they still going to be comfortable with coming into the mall and buy food? That’s my concern,” Thomas said.

Now, both businesses owners are urging the community to get vaccinated to keep their businesses afloat.

“The more people are vaccinated, this all just goes away,” Thomas said.

“Try to take yourself out of the equation and think about your family and your community,” Winston said.

Winston said if cases continue in the direction they are going, she is considering reinstating a mask requirement for everyone in her stores.