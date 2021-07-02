Rise Bakehouse issues recall over mislabeled bagels, croissants, pretzels

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Rise Bakehouse in Bellefontaine is voluntarily recalling several products due to the ingredient labels not stating milk as an allergen in butter and soy as an allergen in the chocolate chips.

The recall is for:

Garlic & Herb Bagels, Blueberry Bagels, Everything Bagels, Cheddar & Jalapeno Bagels, and Plain Bagels for a missing milk allergen

Chocolate Chip Bagels for missing soy and milk allergens

Chocolate Chip Croissant for missing soy and milk allergens

Garlic Cheese Curd Stuffed Pretzel, Sourdough Pretzel, Stuffed (Fireland) Pretzel and Pretzel Bombs for a missing milk allergen

These products were available for sale through June 30. The bagels were packaged in bags of four and six, while the croissants and pretzels were sold unpackaged through counter service.

The bagels, croissants and pretzels were sold at:

Logan County Farmers Market, 132 S. Detroit St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Indian Lake Farmers Market, 8793 Township Rd 239, Lakeview, OH 43331

Hurley Farms Market, 9249 State, OH-117, Huntsville, OH 43324

Brewfontaine, 211 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Native Coffee Company, 200 W. Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Gathering Grounds, 337 E. Main St., Russells Point, OH 43348

Spotted Cow Coffeehouse, 927 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078

The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana, OH 43078

Rooster Joe, 300 W. Sycamore St., Coldwater, OH 45828

The company noticed the issue during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall.

Company officials ask customers with a milk or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product to dispose of it or return it to Rise Bakehouse for a replacement.

Anyone with questions can call Rise Bakehouse at 937-441-5918.