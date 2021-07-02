Rise Bakehouse issues recall over mislabeled bagels, croissants, pretzels

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Rise Bakehouse in Bellefontaine is voluntarily recalling several products due to the ingredient labels not stating milk as an allergen in butter and soy as an allergen in the chocolate chips.
The recall is for:
- Garlic & Herb Bagels, Blueberry Bagels, Everything Bagels, Cheddar & Jalapeno Bagels, and Plain Bagels for a missing milk allergen
- Chocolate Chip Bagels for missing soy and milk allergens
- Chocolate Chip Croissant for missing soy and milk allergens
- Garlic Cheese Curd Stuffed Pretzel, Sourdough Pretzel, Stuffed (Fireland) Pretzel and Pretzel Bombs for a missing milk allergen
These products were available for sale through June 30. The bagels were packaged in bags of four and six, while the croissants and pretzels were sold unpackaged through counter service.
The bagels, croissants and pretzels were sold at:
- Logan County Farmers Market, 132 S. Detroit St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
- Indian Lake Farmers Market, 8793 Township Rd 239, Lakeview, OH 43331
- Hurley Farms Market, 9249 State, OH-117, Huntsville, OH 43324
- Brewfontaine, 211 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311
- Native Coffee Company, 200 W. Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
- Gathering Grounds, 337 E. Main St., Russells Point, OH 43348
- Spotted Cow Coffeehouse, 927 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078
- The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana, OH 43078
- Rooster Joe, 300 W. Sycamore St., Coldwater, OH 45828
The company noticed the issue during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall.
Company officials ask customers with a milk or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product to dispose of it or return it to Rise Bakehouse for a replacement.
Anyone with questions can call Rise Bakehouse at 937-441-5918.