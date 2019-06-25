Rip Rap Rd. speed limit dropping to 25 mph

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A speed limit change is coming to Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights.

Monday night, City Council approved the reduction of speed on the busy road from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

They will be increasing signage and pavement markings of one of the curves to ensure drivers pass through the area safely without harming themselves or pedestrians.

“The area is primarily residential, and due to the possibility of some increased foot traffic, we feel it is very prudent to reduce the speed from 35 to 25 in that direct area,” says Rob Schommer, Huber Heights City Manager.

The ordinance goes into effect on July 24.

