CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The right two lanes are closed after a truck caught on fire in Clayton on Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck caught on fire around 2:30 a.m. on I-70 westbound near Crestway Road, however, crews have since put it out.

ODOT is reporting that the right two lanes are still closed at this time.

It is not known what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

