WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The right lane is blocked on I-75 southbound following a crash.

According to West Carrollton police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound near exit 47.

ODOT reported that the right lane is blocked at Central Ave/S Dixie Hwy to SR-725.

OHGO is estimating a 30-minute delay at this time.

