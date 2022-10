Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton.

Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not had to transport any involved to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this point.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.