DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was blocking the right two lanes of US-35 westbound Friday morning.

According to ODOT, the right two lanes were closed on US-35 westbound near Steve Whalen Boulevard.

There is no information on what led up to the crash, however, 2 NEWS is working to learn more.

All lanes have since reopened.

