FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Motorcyclists gathered to ride for a cause on Saturday in the Larry Dobbins Memorial Ride.

This ride is the second annual Larry Dobbins Memorial Ride, and this year it’s raising money to help a 6-year-old get his service dog. The event is run by the Franklin Eagle Riders.

According to the event announcement, 6-year-old Lochlan was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms, also known as catastrophic epilepsy as an infant. A few years later, at 3, he was also diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy.

The announcement says that, while a service dog would be significantly helpful for Lochlin, it costs $17,000 just to be placed on a waitlist. This waitlist can last around two years.

The event charged $15 for every single rider and $20 for each pair to join in the ride.