Ridgeway Road closes at bridge until 2021 due to project

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood announced that Ridgeway Road will be closed at the Ridgeway Road Bridge until 2021 due to a project.

The city said construction on the bridge began in early December and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Additionally, there will be occasional lane closures and complete closures on West Dorothy Lane under the bridge during the project.

For more information, visit www.ketteringoh.org.