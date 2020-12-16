Ridgeway Road closes at bridge until 2021 due to project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Construction sign

A road closed sign on Chicken Bristle Road in Jackson Twp. on June 17, 2020. A bridge on the road is scheduled to be replaced by Montgomery County. (WDTN/FILE)

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood announced that Ridgeway Road will be closed at the Ridgeway Road Bridge until 2021 due to a project.

The city said construction on the bridge began in early December and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Additionally, there will be occasional lane closures and complete closures on West Dorothy Lane under the bridge during the project.

For more information, visit www.ketteringoh.org.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS