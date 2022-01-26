DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested four juveniles in relation to two incidents that occurred overnight.

Lt. Hall said Dayton Police were called to a reported robbery of a rideshare driver. Police arrived on the scene shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 and made contact with the driver. The driver said that she had been robbed at gunpoint by four males and they had taken her wallet, phone and vehicle.

Lt. Hall also said that police responded to a report of gunshots heard sometime after the reported robbery of the woman. According to Hall, a 35-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car, which had crashed into a parked car. Hall reported that he was also a ride-share driver.

At 300 Anna St. police located the woman’s stolen vehicle. Hall said they initiated a search warrant for the home where the vehicle was parked and determined the suspects were inside. Three people exited the home voluntarily, however, three individuals remained inside. SWAT arrived on the scene and they were able to convince the suspects to come out. A weapon was reportedly found in the home.

Lt. Hall reported that four juveniles in total were arrested. They are aged 15-16 and have been previously known by the police. All four are now in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Hall said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.