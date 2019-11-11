Rider killed in crash during motorcycle in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A West Unity, Ohio man died in a crash during a race in Darke County Sunday.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road.

Authorities say the crash happened during the Treaty City Motorcycle Club’s 74th annual Peace Pipe Enduro.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Steven Vollmar from West Unity lost control of his motorcycle, hitting a tree.

Authorities say other riders stopped to give aid to Vollmar shortly after the crash. Careflight transported Vollmar to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire and CareFlight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

