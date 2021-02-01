Rick Volz, owner of Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand, died Monday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Rick Volz, owner of Moraine-based Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand, died Monday, according to a post to the businesses Facebook page.

In a GoFundMe created on Dec. 1, employee Sammy Bowman explained that Volz underwent a below the knee amputation and received an ICD implant in late 2020 due to several health issues. His condition worsened Jan. 16 and he returned to the hospital because of his extremely low blood pressure.

Bowman posted to the businesses Facebook periodically with updates on Volz’s health. According to those updates, he was in the ICU from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19 but he was still in critical condition.

On Monday, Bowman asked that people call and say goodbye after his health took a turn for the worse Sunday night.

