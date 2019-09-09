Richmond schools increase security after threat

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Richmond Community Schools is increasing security at its schools Monday after a threat was made towards the high school, according to the district’s Facebook page.

The district stated in a Facebook post early Monday morning that the threat had been investigated and that the person who made the threat is “not a threat to RHS.” The district said that there will be an increased number of officers through Richmond Community Schools Monday.

Dr. Todd Terrill, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, said that because students and parents followed the “See Something, Say Something” protocol, the matter was resolved within two hours.

