It’s a somber day for the Richmond community as they mark one year since Richmond Police Department K9 Officer Seara Burton died.

Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 of last year, during a routine traffic stop.

After nearly a month in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton was taken off life support but continued to live for days afterward in a hospice facility.

She died on Sept. 18, surrounded by her family.

Over the course of the year, the community joined together to pray for Burton. It was announced at a vigil last week that her cruiser would be preserved in the Wayne County Historical Museum.

Her grandmother is thanking everyone for the love and support she continues to receive.

“The warmth and the care, the concern, the prayers that all these people knew, people have displayed throughout this whole thing,” said Jacque Burton. “And you know how much you’ve touched us.”