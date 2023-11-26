RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Richmond officials are searching for a suspect after a man died of gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning.

According to a release from Richmond Police Department, officers were called out to the 700 block of S. 14th St. on reports of a shooting. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics also responded to the scene, but the man succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter is currently unknown. Investigators talked to witnesses nearby, who saw a person wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt fleeing the scene by car.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Richmond police at 765-983-7247.

This incident remains under investigation by Richmond Police.