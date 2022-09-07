RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The Richmond Police Department is asking the community to continue in their support of Seara Burton.

On Thursday, September 1, 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was taken off life support after hospital staff deemed her injuries to be unrecoverable.

Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10 while responding to a traffic stop. She was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where she spent three weeks fighting for her life — and she is not giving up her fight yet.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said, “Seara continues to remind us just how strong she is.”

The day after she was taken off life support, Burton continued to hold strong. She was moved to a hospice facility in Richmond where she is spending precious time with her family.

Nearly a week after being removed from life support, Burton continues to fight for her life. The Richmond Police Department posted the following update on Facebook on Wednesday, September 7:

“Please continue your thoughts, prayers and support for K-9 Officer Seara Burton and her family. Seara is amazing and continues to fight.”

Retired RPD officer Paul Phillips told our sister station FOX59 that he was Burton’s supervisor for a brief period of time during her training.

“She was very enthusiastic and very committed, willing to learn,” Phillips said. “She was very good. Is very good.”

Phillips said law enforcement is a family, and what happened to Burton affects all of her brothers and sisters in blue.

“It could happen to any of us,” Phillips said. “In this particular case, it happened to be Seara. We all take the risk, and she’s paying the price. There’s no other word for it that hurts.”

According to Britt’s latest post, any updates on Officer Burton’s condition will continue to be released by his office.