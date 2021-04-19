Richmond man dies at hospital after being shot in abdomen

Local News

by: FOX59 WEB

Posted: / Updated:
richmond police car

(PHOTO/WXIN)

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man died at the hospital Sunday after being shot Saturday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 200 block of N. 13th Street.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Chad Mullins, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say he was taken to Reid Health for treatment and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact RPD at (765) 983-7247.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS