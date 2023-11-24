DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Richmond, Indiana is set to finally be laid to rest after being killed during World War II.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gene F. Walker, 27, of Richmond, is believed to have died in Germany when his tank was hit in 1944. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Walker is thought to have died “instantaneously,” after a fire resulted from the tank being struck by an 88mm anti-tank round.

Walker’s remains were finally identified after a combination of anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), DPAA says.

In the Netherlands, Walker’s name is shown on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery. Since he was accounted for on July 21, a rosette will be placed next to his name to show the updated status.

DPAA says Walker is expected to be buried sometime in early 2024 in California.