DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students that attend Richmond High School will have to wait just a little longer before they are able to return to in-person learning.

Richmond Community Schools says in-person instruction has been pushed back to Monday, January 30 because of moisture levels inside of the building. Students that attend Richmond High School will continue to learn virtually until the school can reopen.

The school district says both educators and students have responded well to the temporary change.

A pipe busted at the high school before students returned back from winter break.