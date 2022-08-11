RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time.

Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition, Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation Physical Therapy decided to send a message.

“We put up the billboard this morning so that we could show our support,” said Marketing Specialist Brittney Cloyd. “A lot of us here have family members who are in the police department or involved in law enforcement so we needed to show our support.”

A blue line billboard now stands across a major street in downtown Richmond, letting every first responder know that Whitewater is sending their thoughts and prayers. Cloyd comes from a long line of law enforcement in her family and said this is any first responder’s family’s worst nightmare.

“It’s a tragedy and hits very close to home for me with my dad being an officer also,” said Cloyd.

Less than half a mile from the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton was a known regular at The Olde Richmond Inn restaurant. General Manager Amy Hickman said she remembers seeing Burton just the other night and was clearly shaken from last night’s shooting.

“Prayers to her and her family, her fiancee, to all the other officers, stay safe and stay strong, we can get through this, we are strong and we are Richmond,” said Hickman.

Mayor Dave Snow spoke in Wednesday’s news conference saying Officer Burton is the heart of this Richmond community and he’s asking for the city’s thoughts and prayers for all first responders at this time.

Richmond police said Burton assisted a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of 12th St. and C St. During that stop, police said the 47-year-old Phillip Lee pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, hitting Burton. Officers returned fire, the suspect ran away but was caught quickly.

Both Officer Burton and the suspect were transported to local hospitals, Burton was later taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Officer Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital and the suspect’s condition remains unknown.