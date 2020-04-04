Richard Street fire contained, home vacant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire that happened in the 2000 block of Richard Street inside a vacant two-story home in the early morning on Saturday, April 4.

Officials say that the fire was contained on the first floor and that nobody was inside the building when the inspected it. They do believe a squatter had been living there.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Dayton Fire Department is working to determine it.