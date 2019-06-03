Ribbon to be cut on new bike trail in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday to open a new bike trail in Centerville.

Bike Route 12, an east-west corridor through Centerville and Washington Township for bicyclists to enjoy, will be opened at the ceremony being held at Centerville High School at 4:15 pm.

The new trail keeps bicyclists off busy streets and corridors through town, according to Bike Centerville.

"People appear excited to see Centerville take steps in becoming a bicycle friendly community," John Kesler, Bike Centerville President, said. "When we announced the groundbreaking of the route on our social media page the post was shared 20 times and had over 4,000 views!"

Bike Centerville, along with their partners, will be analyzing other corridors throughout the City where future bike routes can be established.

