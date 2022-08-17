WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to mark the opening of Washington Township’s newest roundabout on Wednesday.

According to Washington Township, there will be a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, August 17 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of the roundabout at Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road.

The roundabout officially opened to traffic on Friday, August 12. During construction, the intersection was shut down for approximately four months.

Engineers reported that this would bring the current level of service from an ‘F’ to an ‘A’, saving motorists time and fuel consumption as well as reducing air pollution. Roundabouts on average reduce total crashes by 35%, injuries by 76% and fatalities by 90%.

More information on roundabouts is available at www.engineer.mcohio.org.