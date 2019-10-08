Ribbon-cutting set for new AAA center in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A ribbon-cutting is set for the new AAA Troy Car Insurance and Travel Center on Stanfield Road.

The location is open to both members and non-members for repairs, travel, and insurance needs. The store’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 7:30 am to 4 pm.

The Troy location is the third similar center in the Miami Valley with other locations in Beavercreek and Huber Heights.

