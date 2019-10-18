Ribbon cutting held for ‘Your CBD Store’ in Centerville

Breaking News
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – “Your CBD Store” in Centerville held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at their location on Wilmington Pike near Feedwire Road.

They sell everything from tinctures, edibles, pet products, and beauty products.

Owners say “Your CBD Store” is the largest dedicated CBD store selling hemp products in the country.

“We wanted to set up a comfortable boutique-style environment where people can feel comfortable while coming and asking any questions they have about CBD. There’s a real misunderstanding about what it is in relation to marijuana, and they’re really on other sides of the spectrum,” said owner Rob McClure.

More stores are expected to open in the Miami Valley by the end of the year.

