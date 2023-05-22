DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek cut the ribbon on a new road Monday.

Drivers can now check out McGrath Way, which connects Dayton-Xenia Road and North Fairfield Road.

The street is named after the late Jeff McGrath who was the City of Beavercreek’s Planning and Development Director. McGrath suddenly passed away in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community. The new road serves as a testament to his contributions to the city and its ongoing development.

During his 19-years with the City of Beavercreek, McGrath held various positions and played a pivotal role in planning and executing numerous redevelopment projects throughout the city.

Born and raised in Beavercreek, McGrath was very involved in the community. Beyond his professional achievements, he actively engaged with residents and served as a youth basketball coach.

This new road was one of the last projects he worked on before he died.

“The decision to name the new road after Jeff McGrath is a fitting tribute to his impact on the City of Beavercreek,” Randy Burkett, who worked with McGrath and is now the city’s planning director, said. “McGrath Way, located in the center of the city, is perfectly situated for further growth and development, reflecting McGrath’s commitment to the betterment of his hometown.”

“The street name, McGrath Way, is a reminder to all of us to love Beavercreek just as Jeff did,” Pete Landrum, city manager, said. “It calls upon us to embrace his vision and strive for the success of our city. If we follow the ‘McGrath Way,’ we will undoubtedly achieve greatness, fulfilling the aspirations Jeff had for Beavercreek.”

“I’m so thrilled today to see all the people that are here to honor Jeff’s memory and know that every time they drive this road, they’re going to think of Jeff,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said.