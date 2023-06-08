Video features Living Dayton coverage of last year’s Rhythm of the Oregon District event.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s time to bust out those dancing shoes!

Rhythm of the Oregon District, a free, music-themed block party, promises fun for the whole family in Dayton on Saturday, June 10.

As its title suggests, the event is fully centered around music. The Out on 5th pedestrian area will be in effect, closing down vehicle traffic between Wayne Avenue and Patterson Road, offering event attendees the opportunity to gather outdoors.

The pedestrian-only area will feature a kids zone near Lily’s, Oregon Express and Salar, as well as music near The Trolley Stop from noon until 4 p.m.

Tullamore D.E.W. Cocktails will be operating a cocktail station alongside Purrfect Additions Inc. According to event officials, a portion of each sale, and all of the tips earned, will benefit Purrfect Additions. Conditions permitting, the organization plans to have adoptable cats on-site.

The Oregon District is part of Downtown Dayton DORA, so event attendees can purchase beverages from participating retailers and bring them onto Fifth Street and throughout the authorized DORA zone.

The music continues throughout the afternoon and into the evening inside and outside of Toxic Brew Co. for their 10-year anniversary party. Tullamore D.E.W. is covering the cost of the first 300 shots sold, event officials say.

In addition, various local vendors and food trucks will be on-site throughout the day and evening.

Here is the event entertainment schedule

Outdoor entertainment (5th and Jackson)

4:30-5:45 p.m. – Kim L

6-6:40 p.m. – Timmie Johnson & Band

6:55-7:35 p.m. – Moira

7:50-8:30 p.m. – Jess Lamb & The Factory

8:50-9:50 p.m. – Fatty & Friends (P, Merq, Js)

10:05-10:45 p.m. – The Nightbeast

Indoor entertainment (Inside Toxic Brew Co.)

5-6 p.m. – Scott Houchens

6-6:30 p.m. – Josh Goodloe

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Cooley

7:30-8 p.m. – Unjust

9-11 p.m. – Ron Perry

11 p.m- 1 a.m. – DJ Street