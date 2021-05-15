‘Rhythm of Revolution’ exhibit kicks off National Afro-American museum reopening in Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Afro-American Museum and Culture Center (NAAMCC) in Wilberforce welcomed visitors back for the first time since September on Saturday. They kicked off their reopening with a new exhibit: Rhythm of Revolution.

The exhibit was a collaboration with ten Wright State Graduate students studying Public History. These students carefully selected and arranged artifacts that were of importance or value to the African-American community.

“It’s very enlightening [and] very pleasing to the soul to get [this] information out that’s part of American history but also overlooked,” said Travis Terracino, a Wright State graduate student working on the project.

“A lot of these items we have are incredibly rare,” said Derek Pridemore, assistant curator at NAAMCC. “Some of them were found in a secret room in someone’s house just a few weeks ago.”

The exhibit starts at 1619, the year Africans were first brought to America as slaves, and it extends to the present. There are books, art, clothing, instruments and more demonstrating the influence that African-Americans have had on this country.

Now that the museum is open again, curators and museum officials are hoping people will come learn and interact with history in person again

“We’ve tried to bring this history in other new [and] innovative ways during COVID, but it feels really good to be opening our doors to this important history [and] to see faces engaging with these stories,” said Hadley Drodge, an assistant curator with the NAAMCC.

Museum hours in May starting May 15 are Friday’s and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting June 2, hours will extend to include Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, click here.