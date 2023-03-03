DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reward has been set for information on missing Dayton woman Cierra Chapman.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the reward for information leading to the recovery of Chapman or leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the people responsible has been set at $20,000.

Thirty-year-old Chapman was last seen on Autumn Woods Drive in Trotwood in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2022, and her family reported her missing on Dec. 29.

Her car, a silver 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV, was found in Middletown on Jan. 6, 2023. Police said there was no reason for her to be in that area, and they did not find any evidence in the car.

Police reported that Chapman’s disappearance is considered suspicious.

“She didn’t go missing by accident,” said Maj. Johns on Feb. 8. “This is a very well-planned out, well-orchestrated incident and people know.”

If you have any information about Chapman’s disappearance, call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.