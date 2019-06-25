Reward offered for information into Greene Co. death investigation

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to follow up leads into the Leonid Clark death investigation.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information into Clark’s death that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Clark was discovered April 12 in the Little Miami River outside of Yellow Springs.

A homicide investigation was opened just days following the discovery of Clark’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple interviews as tips continue to come in.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line is 937-562-4819 or contact Detective Duane Gilbert at 937-562-4813.

