DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reward is now being offered for information regarding a hit-and-run that hospitalized a teen last month.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old I’sice Thomas was struck and critically injured on April 6 at the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue.

Thomas’ family has been waiting for answers, and now Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward: $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible.

“I mean, how can you just sleep at night knowing that you possibly took someone’s life or even ruined someone’s life forever and you’re going to bed or going to your family every night,” Thomas’ mother, Senequa Gladden, told 2 NEWS.

The vehicle being sought is said to be a darker-colored sedan with possible front-end, hood or windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers where tips can be left anonymously at 937-222-STOP.