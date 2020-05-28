Live Now
Reward offered for information on Middletown shooting suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to help locate a Middletown shooting suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Middletown Police are looking for Daniel Calhoun, also known as Javion Houghley. He’s wanted for a shooting along Young Street on May 14.

Warrants have been issued for Daniel’s arrest for felonious assault and weapons under disability.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department via 911 or 513-425-7700.

