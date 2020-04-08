Reward offered for information about Dayton homicide case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a case.

Craig Cortner III was killed last August. Police say he was shot inside his home on Euclid Avenue and neighbors called police after finding his body.

We’re told they do know of a few persons of interest in the case, but they need more information.

“It was an apartment building and multiple people heard the gunshots, it’s what drew them to the scene, so it’s possible someone could have seen someone coming or going from the address. We’re just asking them to come forward,” said Detective Hastings.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything about the incident, call 937-222-STOP. All tips can remain anonymous.