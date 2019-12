DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is offering a reward for the return of their dog stolen on Christmas Day.

Dayton Police were called to a home on Christmas Day for a report of a burglary at a home on Fillmore Street in Dayton.

2 News spoke to the family who live at the address. They claim their French Bulldog was stolen along with several items.

A reward is now being offered for the dogs return. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-272-9096 or 937-380-8949.