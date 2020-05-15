Reward offered for arson fire in Piqua

Detective Brett Marrs of the Piqua Police Department holds a sign as Piqua Firefighter Cleadous Hawk staples it to the porch on Wednesday. (Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A reward is being offered in an attempt to locate those responsible for setting fire to a home in Piqua back in March.

The fire occurred on March 31, 2020, at 615 S. Wayne Street.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report that investigators believe the fire may have resulted from criminal activity based on its cause and origin.

Any person with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire may be rewarded up to $5,000 from the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee. Call Detective Marrs with Piqua Police at 937-778-2027 ext. 3020 or 937-615-TIPS. Information can be left anonymously.