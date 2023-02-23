DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials overseeing a project to bring improvements to a busy interstate in Wayne County, Ind. is asking for your input.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has released information regarding a survey for the public to look over and fill out. The questions relate to Revive I-70, the planned construction project ranging about 20 miles from Cambridge City, Ind. to the Ohio state line on I-70.

The multi-question survey for the public to fill out is specified specifically for those living in Wayne County or those traveling on I-70 through Wayne County. The questionnaire has questions for people with topics like how often you drive on the portion of I-70, the importance of different improvements, concerns for the project and more.

If you are interested in voicing your opinion through the multi-question survey, it is available until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in the late months of 2024. The details are not finalized and still being developed for the specifics. To learn more about the project, you can visit the project website.